Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 155 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.22.

COIN opened at $310.58 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 3.57.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total transaction of $1,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,956 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,015.60. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total value of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,150,716.50. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,720 shares of company stock worth $79,787,248. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

