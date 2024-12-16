Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 190.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 422,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after buying an additional 31,661 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $4,628,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 118.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 36,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.43. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,240. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,261.50. This trade represents a 60.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

