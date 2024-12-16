Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.
Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88.
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
