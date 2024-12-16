Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,618 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,088,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,507,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,283,000 after buying an additional 162,331 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5,096.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 112,010 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 599,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 109,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 101,412 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

