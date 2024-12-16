Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 373 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 509.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.50.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ opened at $217.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.12 and a 52-week high of $230.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $627,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,240.44. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.