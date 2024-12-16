Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,923 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGEB. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,391.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,227,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,201,000.

Shares of IGEB stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

