Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 7,928 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,711 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $19,544,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,290,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,747,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,886,000 after buying an additional 356,704 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 859,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,953,000 after buying an additional 316,615 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,109 shares in the company, valued at $333,606.72. This trade represents a 49.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

