Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.88% of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth $237,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at about $632,000.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXX opened at $50.54 on Monday. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities.

