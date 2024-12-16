OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 20,000 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $3,753,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,875,254.18. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OSI Systems alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,300.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00.

OSI Systems Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $181.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.42 and a 12-month high of $189.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSI Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.