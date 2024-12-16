Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COWG opened at $33.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $34.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Team Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:COWG Free Report ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF accounts for 2.4% of Team Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Team Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

