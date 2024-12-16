Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,401,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,471,000 after acquiring an additional 174,836 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,964,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,372,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 180,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 455,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Witherell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,065.52. This trade represents a 0.80 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pendleton P. Jr. White purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,950. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $859.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

