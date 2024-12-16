Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth $77,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $150,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,187.04. The trade was a 14.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $105.11 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.45 and a twelve month high of $111.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.50.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.10). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $531.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

