Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $366,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $19,545,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $42,280,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.0 %

CHH opened at $146.45 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.50 and its 200 day moving average is $130.00.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 659.01% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Barclays upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.18.

View Our Latest Report on CHH

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $1,042,480.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $58,656,336.70. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $1,232,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,493.92. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,412 shares of company stock worth $8,582,271 in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.