Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $363,000 Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4,320.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 78.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

