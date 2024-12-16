Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $394,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 119.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 0.9 %

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,269.74 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $800.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,376.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,255.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,205.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%.

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.