Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,760 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

VPU opened at $167.76 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $180.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

