Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,788 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 41.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,883 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Masimo by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after acquiring an additional 360,497 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 677,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,347,000 after acquiring an additional 351,523 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 23.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,869,000 after acquiring an additional 262,370 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 45.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,257 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Masimo Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MASI opened at $176.14 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $178.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.23.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.