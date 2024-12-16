Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lundin Gold (LUG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE: LUG) in the last few weeks:

12/11/2024 – Lundin Gold was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$37.00.

12/10/2024 – Lundin Gold was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/10/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.50 to C$30.00.

12/6/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$31.00.

12/2/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$41.00.

11/21/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$31.50.

10/31/2024 – Lundin Gold was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating.

10/22/2024 – Lundin Gold was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/18/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$38.00.

10/17/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$31.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$35.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.16. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of C$440.77 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 2.5603448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 25,740 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.52, for a total value of C$759,826.78. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total transaction of C$448,490.00. Insiders sold 56,840 shares of company stock worth $1,686,209 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

