Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sangoma Technologies were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Sangoma Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 500,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANG opened at $6.59 on Monday. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $219.71 million, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.89 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

