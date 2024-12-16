SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $1,938,758.76 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,938,758.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,658,092.02. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,444,911.36.

On Monday, November 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,952,197.65.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $266,831.25.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20.

On Monday, October 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $1,425,434.88.

NYSE S opened at $23.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on S. Barclays cut their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

