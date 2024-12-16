Short Interest in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Drops By 20.1%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAT. First Beijing Investment Ltd boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 175.0% during the third quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 5,639,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,290,000 after buying an additional 3,588,469 shares during the period. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,518,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 709,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 352.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 889,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 693,342 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 783,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $27.01 on Monday. Atour Lifestyle has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

