Short Interest in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Grows By 5.8%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,270,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the November 15th total of 24,830,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of BB opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.43. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,962.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,226.37. This trade represents a 33.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 5,408.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 3,369,296 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,922,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,916 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 508.1% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 956,690 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 815.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 548,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 488,934 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BB shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on BlackBerry from $2.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

