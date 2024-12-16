Short Interest in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Declines By 20.3%

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,544,000 after buying an additional 292,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after acquiring an additional 56,348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 616,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,722,000 after purchasing an additional 372,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $88.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $91.24.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $931.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

