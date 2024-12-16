Short Interest in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Decreases By 8.5%

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 113,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ENLT opened at $15.95 on Monday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 8,771,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,885,000 after acquiring an additional 353,750 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENLT

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.