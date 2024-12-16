Short Interest in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Decreases By 8.5%

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 113,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.
Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ENLT opened at $15.95 on Monday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ENLT
Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enlight Renewable Energy
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.