Short Interest in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Drops By 20.0%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBBQ opened at $22.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

