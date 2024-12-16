Short Interest in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Increases By 24.0%

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife Announces Dividend

MET stock opened at $82.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 7,837.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after buying an additional 1,115,124 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $91,771,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 988,666 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in MetLife by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,726,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,378,000 after purchasing an additional 762,291 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 256.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 948,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,209,000 after purchasing an additional 682,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

