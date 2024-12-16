Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Drops By 23.9%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 33.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 42.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $3.64 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.