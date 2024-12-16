Short Interest in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Drops By 16.1%

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 571,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 680,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ProAssurance Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.28. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRA shares. Piper Sandler cut ProAssurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ProAssurance from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,164,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,588,000 after buying an additional 91,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,968,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,610,000 after purchasing an additional 34,247 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,311,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 587,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 485,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 231,852 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Featured Articles

