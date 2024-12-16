Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 125.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 242,735 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 233,217 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 114.3% during the third quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 361,685 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,676,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 131,990 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 3.1 %
SBSW stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $5.93.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
