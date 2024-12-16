Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 53,670 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth $293,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 103.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

SMBC opened at $63.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $715.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,075.10. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

