Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Position Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sprott were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,002,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 683.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the second quarter worth approximately $663,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sprott by 1,685.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Sprott by 47.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 587,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 187,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

SII stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.07. Sprott Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

