Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269,253 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 34,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 43,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 23,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $20.40 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

