SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 140.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $1,160,509.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,238,941.74. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $192.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.19. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $160.58 and a one year high of $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 0.86.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

