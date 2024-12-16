State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,314,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,441 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.90% of Brighthouse Financial worth $104,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 91,175 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 153,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,439,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $48.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.51). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.54% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 4,265 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $196,360.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,502.48. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $434,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,141.90. This represents a 20.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.