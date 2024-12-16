State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.32% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $103,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 647,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after acquiring an additional 104,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 617,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after acquiring an additional 102,101 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 533,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,727 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 380,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,088.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 325,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $180.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.24. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $203.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.29. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
