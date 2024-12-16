State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,369,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Renasant worth $109,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNST. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Renasant by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Renasant by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 10.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 220,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNST has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Renasant

In other news, Director John Creekmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,166. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Renasant Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $318.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

