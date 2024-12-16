State Street Corp Buys 291,335 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,132,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,335 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.12% of Oscar Health worth $108,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,886,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,478,000 after acquiring an additional 934,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 20.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 270,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oscar Health by 161.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 860,226 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at $27,452,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,263,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,802,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 358,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $4,927,425.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,810,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,839,018. This represents a 6.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 6,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $117,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,872.96. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,055,478 shares of company stock worth $14,432,852 and sold 103,610 shares worth $1,847,519. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oscar Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $13.66 on Monday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.67 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.