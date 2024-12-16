State Street Corp Buys 32,788 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,207,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.82% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $112,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,165 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABR stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 35.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $74,661.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,553.49. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

