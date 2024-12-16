State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 347,968 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $113,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $1,096,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 686,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,822.28. This represents a 6.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $272,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,603.52. This trade represents a 18.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $1,754,140. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $21.38 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.