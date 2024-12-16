State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,429,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,227 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vericel were worth $102,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 4.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after acquiring an additional 47,108 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter worth $1,357,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Vericel during the third quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Vericel by 21.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,700. This trade represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $152,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,045.44. This trade represents a 8.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,636. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Vericel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Vericel Stock Up 0.8 %

VCEL opened at $57.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.83 and a beta of 1.71. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $61.49.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

See Also

