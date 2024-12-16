State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.42% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $100,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 208.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,034,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 137.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 104,019 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,874,000 after acquiring an additional 53,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 48,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $48.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $85,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,695.99. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

