State Street Corp Has $103.19 Million Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Futu were worth $103,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,553,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,497,000 after acquiring an additional 108,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Futu by 71.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,521,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,813,000 after purchasing an additional 634,369 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 46.8% in the third quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,051,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,537,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 502.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 465,961 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at about $31,490,000.

Get Futu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Futu Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FUTU opened at $86.54 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $130.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Futu Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.