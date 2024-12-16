State Street Corp Has $103.70 Million Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,043,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,964 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $103,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Coty by 11.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,450,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,566,000 after purchasing an additional 656,952 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.41.

COTY opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Coty had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

