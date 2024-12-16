State Street Corp Has $104.14 Million Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State Street Corp grew its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 602,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $104,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,248,000 after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $168.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.77. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $133.23 and a fifty-two week high of $180.80.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $426.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 70.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

