State Street Corp Has $105.11 Million Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,317,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,640 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.84% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $105,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,635,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,570 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,162,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after buying an additional 1,086,356 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,687,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $42,681,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,335,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 246,010 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $25.19 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDYA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

