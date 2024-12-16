State Street Corp Has $107.24 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,799,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $107,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 138.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of URBN opened at $52.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $52.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URBN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

