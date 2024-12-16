State Street Corp Has $114.36 Million Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $114,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 75.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth $1,964,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $235.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.05. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $171.61 and a twelve month high of $235.19.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $53.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

