State Street Corp Has $115.10 Million Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $115,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,087,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,612,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,941,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $324.45 on Monday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $262.54 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.15.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

