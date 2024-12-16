State Street Corp Has $115.36 Million Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,463,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756,966 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $115,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,284,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,363,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,654,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after buying an additional 932,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $14.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

