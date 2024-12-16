State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,899,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.76% of PTC Therapeutics worth $107,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 29.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $921,506.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,197.56. The trade was a 25.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $746,750. This represents a 62.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,950 shares of company stock worth $10,251,735 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $46.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $54.16.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

